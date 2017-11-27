Athlete Profile
October 2017
|Rank
|School
|Season
|Votes (pts)
|Previous
|1
|Carleton
|4-0
|469 (46)
|1
|2
|Brock
|6-0
|410 (1)
|2
|3
|Alberta
|6-0
|371
|3
|4
|Calgary
|6-0
|335
|4
|5
|Dalhousie
|4-0
|285
|5
|6
|McGill
|1-0
|240
|6
|7
|UBC
|02-Apr
|163
|8
|8
|Laurentian
|3-0
|145
|9
|9
|Ottawa
|01-Mar
|86
|7
|10
|Ryerson
|02-Mar
|30
|10
|Other teams receiving votes: Lethbridge (25), Acadia (19)
|1
|Regina
|4-0
|563 (46)
|1
|2
|Acadia
|4-0
|513
|2
|3
|McGill
|0-1
|449 (1)
|3
|4
|Carleton
|4-0
|442
|4
|5
|Windsor
|4-0
|378
|6
|6
|Laval
|1-1
|311
|5
|7
|Alberta
|1-4
|271
|8
|8
|Saskatchewan
|4-0
|230
|9
|9
|McMaster
|2-3
|181
|7
|10
|Queen’s
|4-0
|136
|10
|Other teams receiving votes: Concordia (129), Ryerson (45)