Getting to know your U SPORTS student-athletes: Kevin Bailie, Queen’s Gaels

Monday Morning Quarterback: Mustangs and Marshall break through in Vanier, Pandas and Thunderbirds split women’s hockey games, X-Men beat basketball Axemen in front of over 2,400

Vanier Cup

Vanier Cup: Western Mustangs gallop to championship victory

Vanier Cup

The 53rd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup - LIVE @ 1PM ET

Awards

Football All-Canadian teams announced

Vanier Cup

A head-to-head look at the 53rd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup

Vanier Cup

ArcelorMittal Dofasco committed to the Canadian student-athlete experience

Awards

Dinos’ Marcello Rapini receives 2017 Gino Fracas Award

Awards

Alberta running back Ilnicki headlines U SPORTS football major award winners

Vanier Cup

Mustangs and Rouge et Or share a decorated Vanier Cup history

Vanier Cup

53rd Arcelormittal Dofasco Vanier Cup: Meet the Teams Media Conference

Men’s Basketball

Athletes of the Week: UNB’s Masters, Dalhousie’s Sarty honoured

Men’s Football

Football Players of the Week: Merchant, Sopik, Bellefroid honoured

Corporate

Top 10 Tuesday: Acadia claims historic No.1 ranking in women’s basketball

Women’s Volleyball

Getting to know your U SPORTS student-athletes: Jade Griffiths, Ryerson Rams

Corporate

Monday Morning Quarterback: Rouge et Or knock off Dinos to meet Mustangs in Vanier, Masters becomes all-time leading AUS men’s basketball scorer

Vanier Cup

Mitchell Bowl: Rouge et Or down Dinos again with Mitchell Bowl win

Uteck Bowl

Uteck Bowl: Mustangs advance to Vanier Cup with 81-3 win over host Axemen

Corporate

Eight U SPORTS student-athletes held above all others as All-Canadians

Latest news

Athlete Profile
October 2017

Dan Hayfield

Soccer

Athlete Profile
October 2017

Madeline Albert

Hockey

Athletes of the week

Men’s Basketball

Javon
Masters

UNB Varsity Reds

Women’s Swimming

Isabel
Sarty

Dalhousie Tigers

Women’s Cross Country

Sasha
Gollish

Toronto Varsity Blues

Men’s Hockey

Daniel
Vautour

RMC Paladins

Women’s Field Hockey

Rowan
Harris

UBC Thunderbirds

Men’s Soccer

Charlie
Waters

Cape Breton Capers

Women’s Hockey

Madeline
Albert

Toronto Varsity Blues

Men’s Swimming

Phil
Vranic

Guelph Gryphons

Women’s Soccer

Hailey
Lavarias

Manitoba Bisons

Women’s Rugby

Madison
Aberg

Victoria Vikes

Men’s Curling

Adam
Boland

Memorial Sea-Hawks

Women’s Curling

Krysta
Burns

Laurentian Voyageurs

Men’s Volleyball

Danny
Demyanenko

McMaster Marauders

Women’s Basketball

Alex
Kiss-Rusk

McGill Martlets

Women’s Volleyball

Iuliia
Pakhomenko

Thompson Rivers Wolfpack

Men’s Cross Country

Yves
Sikubwabo

Laval Rouge & Or

2018 Swimming
Toronto, ON

d

h

m

s

February 22 until 24, 2018
University of Toronto

Men's Top 10

Basketball
Rank School Season Votes (pts) Previous
1 Carleton 4-0 469 (46) 1
2 Brock 6-0 410 (1) 2
3 Alberta 6-0 371 3
4 Calgary 6-0 335 4
5 Dalhousie 4-0 285 5
6 McGill 1-0 240 6
7 UBC 02-Apr 163 8
8 Laurentian 3-0 145 9
9 Ottawa 01-Mar 86 7
10 Ryerson 02-Mar 30 10
Other teams receiving votes: Lethbridge (25), Acadia (19)

Women's Top 10

Basketball
Rank School Season Votes (pts) Previous
1 Regina 4-0 563 (46) 1
2 Acadia 4-0 513 2
3 McGill 0-1 449 (1) 3
4 Carleton 4-0 442 4
5 Windsor 4-0 378 6
6 Laval 1-1 311 5
7 Alberta 1-4 271 8
8 Saskatchewan 4-0 230 9
9 McMaster 2-3 181 7
10 Queen’s 4-0 136 10
Other teams receiving votes: Concordia (129), Ryerson (45)

